Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs hosting hiring event in Claremore July 22

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will be hosting a hiring event on July 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Claremore Veterans Home, located at 3001 West Blue Starr Drive.
The open positions are both for full-time and part-time roles. The pay rates for them are:
- Registered Nurses (RN): $36-$43/hour
- Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN): $31-$33/hour
- Patient Care Assistant (PCA): $20-$23/hour
- Advanced Certified Medication Aide (ACMA): $25/hour
- Kitchen Staff: $14.68-$15.68/hour
- Housekeeping/Custodial Staff: $12.81-$13.68/hour
- Linen/Clothing Specialist: $12.81-$13.68/hour
ODVA says there will also be more positions available. They are also offering sign-on bonuses for full-time staff. They are:
- RN: $12,000 paid out over 6 months
- LPN: $10,000 paid out over 6 months
- PCA: $6,000 paid out over 4 months
- ACMA: $6,000 paid out over 4 months
- Dietary Staff: $6,000 paid out over 4 months
ODVA is asking applicants to bring a resume, a photo ID, and any relevant certifications or licenses. They say walk-ins are welcome, and they will conduct on-the-spot interviews for candidates.
“Working at the Claremore Veterans Home provides an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by serving those who have served our nation,” the press release states. “We offer competitive pay, benefits packages, retirement, and the chance to work in a supportive environment dedicated to the care and well-being of our veteran residents.”
For more information, you can contact the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs at 405-523-4032.