Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs hosting hiring event in Claremore July 22

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will be hosting a hiring event on July 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Claremore Veterans Home, located at 3001 West Blue Starr Drive.

The open positions are both for full-time and part-time roles. The pay rates for them are:

Registered Nurses (RN): $36-$43/hour

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN): $31-$33/hour

Patient Care Assistant (PCA): $20-$23/hour

Advanced Certified Medication Aide (ACMA): $25/hour

Kitchen Staff: $14.68-$15.68/hour

Housekeeping/Custodial Staff: $12.81-$13.68/hour

Linen/Clothing Specialist: $12.81-$13.68/hour

ODVA says there will also be more positions available. They are also offering sign-on bonuses for full-time staff. They are:

RN: $12,000 paid out over 6 months

LPN: $10,000 paid out over 6 months

PCA: $6,000 paid out over 4 months

ACMA: $6,000 paid out over 4 months

Dietary Staff: $6,000 paid out over 4 months

ODVA is asking applicants to bring a resume, a photo ID, and any relevant certifications or licenses. They say walk-ins are welcome, and they will conduct on-the-spot interviews for candidates.

“Working at the Claremore Veterans Home provides an opportunity to make a meaningful impact by serving those who have served our nation,” the press release states. “We offer competitive pay, benefits packages, retirement, and the chance to work in a supportive environment dedicated to the care and well-being of our veteran residents.”

For more information, you can contact the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs at 405-523-4032.