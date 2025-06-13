Oklahoma drought-free for first time in 6 years

Oklahoma drought-free Drought map from June 10th, 2025 (U.S. Drought Monitor)
By Skyler Cooper

All the rain we’ve had lately has had a big impact on drought conditions in Oklahoma.

In fact, there are no drought conditions right now.

According to Oklahoma Mesonet, the June 3rd statewide drought report was the first one since July 23, 2019 with no drought.

Furthermore, the June 10th report was the first since June 2019 with no color on the drought map. The previous map with some yellow showed where conditions were improving where there had been drought.

Mesonet data shows Tulsa has received more than 10 inches of rain in the last 30 days.

