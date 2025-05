An Oklahoma fisherman beat his own record and caught a massive bighead carp at Grand Lake.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) said Bryan Baker caught a bighead carp that weighed 118 pounds and 10 ounces for a new state record.

This catch beats Baker’s previous record of 118 pounds and three ounces in 2023.

Bighead carp are an invasive species and are destructive to native species habitats, ODWC said.