Oklahoma girl to star in Netflix movie alongside Ryan Reynolds

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl will star in “Eloise,” a live-action Netflix movie, alongside Ryan Reynolds.

On Monday, Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre in Oklahoma City announced that alumna Mae Schenk will star in the movie

Netflix said “Eloise” is a wholly original adventure based on the children’s series written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” says Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film at Netflix. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm — Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds — in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”

Ryan Reynolds will play as an “original villainous character,” in the movie, Netflix said.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, known for “Gilmore Girls” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” is directing and writing the film.

Variety reported that Netflix recently landed the rights to the film, which has been in development since 2020.

A release date has not been announced yet. FOX23 will follow this for updates.