Oklahoma Governor announces creation of AI Task Force

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Stitt announced the creation of a task force aimed at studying potential uses, benefits, and security vulnerabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and generative artificial intelligence.

The executive order creating the task force says it will study, evaluate, and develop policy and recommendations related to the use of AI.

“AI has the potential to revolutionize the way our society operates,” said Stitt. “The private sector is already finding ways to use it to increase efficiency. [The] potential exists for the government to use AI to root out inefficiencies and duplicate regulations, and it is an essential piece of developing a workforce that can compete on a global level.”

Specific topics the task force will tackle include:

Developing principles and values that will guide the use of AI within state government.

Developing and implementing a framework that outlines the policies, procedures, and processes for the development, deployment, and use of AI. This would include data management, monitoring AI for any bias or security vulnerabilities, and the roles of humans in the oversight and control of AI systems.

Determining how to educate and train workers in the use of AI.

Improving government services.

Making the government more efficient.

The task force will report their findings to the governor by December 31.

The order also calls for the directors of all state agencies and departments to charge one person on their team to become an “AI expert.”