Oklahoma Highway Patrol seize nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl in traffic stop

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Oklahoma Highway Patrol
By FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say troopers seized nearly 50 pounds of illicit fentanyl in a traffic stop in early August.

Authorities say troopers stopped a car hauler on August 1 on Interstate 40 in a rural area of Oklahoma for following too closely. Troopers received consent to the search the vehicle and discovered 49.55 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a concealed void in one of the trailered cars.

“Removing this fentanyl from circulation prevents a catastrophic amount of poison from reaching communities, potentially saving thousands of lives.” OHP said in a social media post.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!