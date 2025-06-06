The Oklahoma Highway Patrol warns DMV text messages are a scam.

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol posted a warning on their social media about scammers texting people posing as the Department of Motor Vehicles.

OHP says their communication centers have received numerous calls regarding the text messages.

The scammers threaten you have overdue fines and if you don’t take care of them immediately, they will start enforcement penalties on June 7th.

Reports say that the date changes after the alleged deadline passes.

The texts go on to say your registration and driver’s license will be suspended.

The scammers also threaten to collect an extra toll fee of 35% and say they will seek legal action that could have a negative impact on your credit history.

The text includes a link to settle the issues.

OHP says do not respond or click on any links.

If you think you might have unpaid fines, call the Department of Motor Vehicles directly.