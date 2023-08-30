Oklahoma House Democrats call for impeachment investigation of Ryan Walters

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma House Democrats are calling on the State Speaker of the House to form a special committee to investigate possible impeachment charges against State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.

Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City shared her thoughts on the decision.

“We support our Democratic colleagues in the State House in their call for the Speaker of the House to convene a special bipartisan committee to investigate the actions of the state superintendent of public instruction amid bomb threats for Tulsa area elementary schools. These threats are a direct result of reckless rhetoric and must be addressed. As elected leaders, we are obligated to our constituents to hold the government accountable to the people of Oklahoma. The safety of Oklahoma’s students and families depends on changes to the current situation.”

Representative Melissa Provenzano of Tulsa had a similar statement.

“The rhetoric from the state superintendent has, up until now, been designed to distract and ‎sow chaos. But now, elementary schools in the Tulsa area have received bomb threats as a ‎result of disinformation shared by him. Our children deserve to be safe. The willful neglect of ‎that duty, even in the highest offices in our state, cannot and will not be ‎overlooked. Enough is enough.”

In order to impeach Ryan Walters, the process would be:

The House of Representatives creates a resolution for articles of impeachment via committee process.

House of Representatives votes and needs a simple majority of members present (51%).

The Senate then has 10 days to act on the House of Representatives articles of impeachment.

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court serves as the presiding judge.

Senate is seated as the jury with the final voting power.

The Senate needs a two-thirds majority to both impeach and then remove the person from office.

The Governor then installs a temporary replacement until the next General Election.

State House Democrats like Provenzano are appealing to both sides of the aisle to work together for the best interest of public education.

Walters’ office sent a statement in response to the House Democrat’s attempt:

“These liberal Democrats will stop at nothing to defend their union bosses and push a radical agenda on our kids. In seeking to remove a popularly elected constitutional officer, they represent a direct threat to our democracy. It’s shameful, and Oklahomans won’t be fooled. Superintendent Walters is fighting to ensure Oklahoma parents have a place at the table and Oklahoma kids have a brighter future...”

Republicans currently hold a supermajority in both the House and Senate, meaning Democrats would not be able to impeach Walters by themselves.