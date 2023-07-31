Oklahoma House votes to override Gov. Stitt’s veto of tribal compact extension

Oklahoma State Capitol (Skyler Cooper)

By Skyler Cooper

The Oklahoma House voted Monday 72-16 to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 26X, which extends the state’s agreement with the tribes on revenue sharing from tobacco sales.

This vote follows the Oklahoma Senate also voting to override the veto. The Senate also voted to override Gov. Stitt’s veto of House Bill 1005, which relates to tribal compacts for tribal car tags.

Governor Stitt has stated that he believes the governor has the sole authority to negotiate tribal compacts.

After the recent Sente vote, Gov. Stitt released the following statement:

“Despite real concerns for the future of our state, the Senate has chosen to disregard the Governor’s compact in favor of compact language the tribes wanted. I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I’ve been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so,” Gov. Stitt said.

The governor will respond to the House vote Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates


Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

