Oklahoma joins other states banning the DeepSeek chatbot on all state-owned devices

Oklahoma City, OK - The State of Oklahoma has decided to ban DeepSeek on all state-owned devices, including laptops, desktops, and mobile phones/tablets, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday.

The move comes after the Governor directed the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) to conduct a review of the chatbot on March 3rd, and provide a recommendation regarding it’s use on state devices.

“We’re not going to take chances when it comes to protecting Oklahomans’ data,” said Governor Stitt. “DeepSeek has too many security risks, and we’re not about to let foreign adversaries have access to our state’s information. This is about keeping Oklahoma safe and making smart decisions for our future.”

The China based DeepSeek chatbot responds to questions in a similar manner as other AI applications, like the popular U.S. based ChatGPT. But some experts have said that DeepSeek has code hidden in its programming that has built-in capability to send data from the user to the Chinese government.

Other states have already banned the application on devices. The first was Texas, who banned DeepSeek on government devices on January 31st of this year.