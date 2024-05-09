Oklahoma judge indicted in connection with drive-by shooting

The State Attorney General’s Office says Garfield County Associate District Judge Brian Lovell in Garfield County was indicted by a multi-county Grand Jury today, in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Lovell is accused of firing a gun at his brother-in-law’s house in the town of Bison on or about February 12th last year.

The Attorney General’s office says Lovell then reported his gun was stolen from his vehicle two days later.

But Lovell is also accused of a road-rage shooting in Austin, Texas that happened later, in September of last year.

Authorities believe the same gun, a Glock .40-caliber, was used in both shootings.

The judge now faces a felony count of Using a Vehicle to Facilitate the Discharge a Firearm (Drive-By Shooting) or, in the alternative, Felony Discharging Firearms (Shooting Into a Dwelling).

©2024 Cox Media Group