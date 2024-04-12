Oklahoma lawmakers consider bill that would reverse part of voter-approved SQ 780

The Oklahoma Legislature is considering a bill that would raise the threshold of felony theft from $500 back up to $1,000.

That threshold was lowered in 2016 when Oklahoma voters passed State Question 780 , which reclassified simple drug possession and some property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

Senate Bill 1450 would also create a whole new crime called organized retail theft and creates a task force to allow the attorney general to investigate those crimes.

Representative John George from Newalla, who co-authored the bill, said he’s spoken to constituents about SQ 780.

“I didn’t find a single person who actually understood what they were voting for.” Rep. George said during a House Rules Committee meeting.

That committee passed the bill 5-2.

One of the two opponents was Representative Andy Fugate from Oklahoma City.

“The reason I’m voting no on this bill is, frankly, I don’t believe we should be overriding the will of the people.” Fugate said.

The state Senate passed SB 1450 in March by a vote of 40-5.

It now moves on to the full House.



