Oklahoma laws going into effect Nov. 1

HB1021 Deleting limitation on the height of motorcycle handlebars Details

HB1022 Fees, convictions for the failure to yield causing fatality or great bodily injury Details

HB1052 Activity reports from city fire departments will utilize the National Emergency Response Information System Details

HB1060 Oklahoma Uniform Easement Relocation Act of 2025 Details

HB1062 Alcoholic beverages license holders may serve certain drinks if they are 18 or older Details

HB1066 Bail allowable on appeal; Prohibiting bail on appeal for certain offenses Details

HB1076 Food Truck Freedom Act Details

HB1084 Providing certain assignment of insurance benefits; declaring certain assignments null and void Details

HB1089 Horse racing; modifying what organization licensees shall negotiate and covenant Details

HB1095 Municipal Carry Act Details

HB1103 Changing certain conditions for surplus property disposal Details

HB1122 State Athletic Commission Act Details

HB1124 Statewide Recovery Fund; modifying make-up of fund Details

HB1126 Prohibiting misbranding of food; prohibiting distribution and sale of falsely advertised food Details

HB1137 Deletion of federal funding and grant requirements for the Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Details

HB1138 Modifying duties of the Human Capital Management Division and the Civil Service Division of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services Details

HB1157 Liquified petroleum gas; authorizing certain investigations; requiring notifications of certain accidents or fires; removing certain appointed position Details

HB1160 Oklahoma Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association Act Details

HB1166 Procedures for city and town annexation; modifying procedure for annexation of territory without consent of majority of owners Details

HB1178 Public accommodations for service animals; making certain acts unlawful; providing penalty Details

HB1187 Oklahoma Employees Insurance and Benefits Act Details

HB1205 Revenue and taxation; repeal Details

HB1216 Construction Industries Board; adding terms and penalty fees Details

HB1222 DUI; requiring certain arrested person make bail before release; requiring certain evidence be considered; requiring court make certain consideration regarding bail amount Details

HB1256 Construction skilled trade education; modifying contract terms Details

HB1257 Roofing Contractor Registration Act Details

HB1270 The Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission must notify applicants of mistakes in submitted applications and allow applicants time to correct them. Details

HB1273 Domestic violence sentencing; providing intervention programs Details

HB1356 Requiring agriculture gates to be closed at all times; exceptions; penalties; rules Details

HB1364 Sexual obscenity; making certain acts unlawful Details

HB1365 Oklahoma Funeral Directors and Embalmers Examination Details

HB1369 Evidence of financial ability for drilling and operating wells; modifying surety amount and types Details

HB1373 Creating the Commercial Solar Facility Decommissioning Act Details

HB1389 Mammography screening; coverage for low-dose mammography screening; examinations Details

HB1392 County treasurer fee Details

HB1413 Making certain pleas or finding of guilt to stalking violations constitute a conviction for purposes of sentencing Details

HB1414 Qualifications for county sheriff; military police service Details

HB1419 Modifying definition; authorizing use of certain vehicles on certain U.S. Highways Details

HB1438 Rural Economic Action Plan grant program; monetary cap Details

HB1458 Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System; death benefits; beneficiaries; transfer; disclaimer; time period; liability Details

HB1460 Criminal procedure fees; fines; sentencing Details

HB1462 Directing courts to prioritize orders of payments of restitution in criminal court cases Details

HB1486 Designation of various memorial roads and bridges Details

HB1487 Creating various special license plates Details

HB1497 Insurance; registration of insurers; Liquidity Stress Test; confidential documents; trade secrets Details

HB1498 Insurance; prepaid funeral services; permit; application; Insurance Commissioner; violations; penalties Details

HB1501 Insurance; providing limitations on the amount of commissions payable to a public insurance adjuster; providing for codification; and providing effective date Details

HB1516 Insurance; the capacity of minors to contract for insurance; requiring parental or guardian consent; providing immunity from certain liability Details

HB1542 Agriculture weights and measures; removing the requirement to send reference standards to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Details

HB1543 Expanding powers and duties of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission Details

HB1547 Agricultural fairs and expositions; expenditure of funds; modifying language; permitting consideration of certain communications and supporting equipment; election of officers and directors of the county fair association and removal of both Details

HB1549 Private activity bond allocation Details

HB1563 Authorizing the issuance of subpoena duces tecum to businesses and commercial entities; codification Details

HB1565 Children’s Code; certain referral be immediately reported to law enforcement agency; Department of Human Services maintain certain record Details

HB1566 Neil’s Law; Oklahoma Elder Exploitation and Abuse Act Details

HB1571 Removing expiration date of the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission Details

HB1579 Salaries and expenses within Juvenile Bureaus; updating salary limits Details

HB1585 Training of pharmacy technicians Details

HB1588 The Spring Creek Watershed Study Act Details

HB1592 Providing elements of organized retail crime; penalties Details

HB1595 Increasing penalties for assault and battery offenses Details

HB1597 Harassment of first responders deemed unlawful Details

HB1600 Lori Brand Patient Bill of Rights Act of 2025 Details

HB1601 The Advancing Rights for Caregiving, Health, and Extended Recovery (Maternity Leave Protection for Teachers) Act Details

HB1607 State agencies must report number of contract employees; pay; reports; granting the Office of Management and Enterprise Services certain rulemaking authority Details

HB1646 Educational requirements of real estate appraisers Details

HB1663 Online auction procedures for unpaid ad valorem Details

HB1666 Underground Facilities Damage Preventions Act Details

HB1678 Elections ending in tied votes; board selection of nominee or electee Details

HB1684 Updating definition of military surplus vehicles Details

HB1693 Clarifying evidentiary hearing requirements Details

HB1731 Clarifying when a person commits child endangerment Details

HB1738 Oklahoma Open Meeting Act; Oklahoma Open Records Act Details

HB1777 Oklahoma Citizens Participation Act Details

HB1789 Motor vehicle dealer sales responsibility Details

HB1808 The Ensuring Transparency in Prescription Drugs Prior Authorization Act Details

HB1810 Medicaid: certain prior authorization requirements for contracted entities Details

HB1811 Insurance: chronic conditions Details

HB1819 Optometry licenses; annual fees Details

HB1833 The Rethinking Paying Subminimal Wage to Persons with Disabilities Task Force Details

HB1847 Building codes; directing the Department of Human Services to work with the State Fire Marshal to develop certain guidelines; providing that certain child care homes shall not be denied a license; prohibiting stricter requirements; Details

HB1850 The Uniform Trust Code Details

HB1863 Children’s Code: Multidisciplinary child abuse team Details

HB1886 The Oklahoma Human Trafficking Justice for Victims and Advocacy Act of 2025 Details

HB1910 Urban Agriculture Cost Share Program Details

HB1935 Time limit on prosecution of certain crimes Details

HB1955 Education Leadership Oklahoma program Details

HB1958 Meetings of district boards of education will be allowed to submit an affidavit in lieu of meeting minutes in certain circumstances Details

HB1965 Children’s Code; Procedure if certain jury trial is waived Details

HB1991 Authorizing defendants to post bond in another jurisdiction Details

HB1993 Clarifying crime and punishment of eluding peace officers Details

HB1996 Updating law enforcement procedure for disposing of unclaimed property Details

HB2011 Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act Details

HB2013 Sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP); Dylan’s Law Details

HB2036 Condemnation proceedings; establishing requirements for reimbursement of certain expenses when property is not acquired under condemnation process Details

HB2037 Repeals certain sections of energy conservation law Details

HB2048 340B Nondiscrimination Act Details

HB2049 Directs Oklahoma Health Care Authority to ensure Medicaid managed care plans provide transparency and comply with federal and state laws; develop a process for complaints Details

HB2050 Foreign applicants and requirements of state careers Details

HB2052 Exemption of certain domestic health maintenance organizations from certain provisions of the Health Maintenance Organizations Act Details

HB2068 Repeals statute relating to notices posted at fire alarm boxes Details

HB2072 Task Force for the Study of State Banking Services Details

HB2080 Banks and trust companies: Share or deposit accounts Details

HB2081 Child abduction prevention; Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act Details

HB2083 Dual-office-holding; exemption for campus police officers serving in certain office Details

HB2084 Modifies license renewal and continuing education requirements for electrical contractors, journeymen, apprentices Details

HB2085 Uniform Building Code Commission; members; membership requirements; continuing education; fees Details

HB2103 Judicial Nominating Commission; recusal of member; removal of board member; campaign contributions disclosure Details

HB2108 Oklahoma Employee Insurance and Benefits Act Details

HB2110 Bringing Sitcoms Home from Hollywood Pilot Program Act Details

HB2111 Modifies Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act Details

HB2131 Procedures for advising grand juries; transcripts; hearings; witnesses Details

HB2147 Municipal Code Lien Enforcement Act of 2025 Details

HB2151 The Federal Education Guidance Disclosure Act Details

HB2158 Prohibits motor vehicle factories from engaging in activities of a dealer; increases safeguards for motor vehicle dealers Details

HB2159 Prohibiting the manufacture, importation, distribution, selling, or installation of supplemental and non-regulatory airbags Details

HB2160 New Motor Vehicle Commission; approval of form; licensure; application; fees; certificates of registration; franchise; new vehicle dealers Details

HB2161 Museum property and the direction for undocumented property, loaned property, acquiring title, preservation and disposal Details

HB2164 Crimes against state revenue; modifying punishment for certain offense Details

HB2165 Procedures for operation of county government; interlocal agreements Details

HB2167 In all cases where publication of legal notices is required or allowed by law, the person or official desiring publication shall be required to pay Details

HB2170 Transferring duty to collect and enforce registered agent fee to the Secretary of State Details

HB2171 The Uniform Unlawful Restrictions in Land Records Act Details

HB2260 Revenue and taxation; defining terms; authorizing income tax credits for employers engaged in civil engineering Details

HB2261 To facilitate interstate practice of Regulated Social Workers by improving public access to competent Social Work Services. Details

HB2262 Alzheimer’s Dementia and Other Forms of Dementia Special Care Disclosure Act Details

HB2263 Making certain use of cellphones unlawful on certain stretches of road Details

HB2295 Prohibiting transfer of hospital licenses from one address to another Details

HB2297 Service Oklahoma agreement with Ireland Details

HB2298 Providing for independent prescriptive authority of Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who meet certain requirements; modifying provisions of the Oklahoma Pharmacy Act, the Oklahoma Nursing Practice Act and the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act Details

HB2302 Assignment of parking for certain officials; large vehicle inspection station Details

HB2364 Requiring inmates be assisted in receiving certain driver license before release Details

HB2376 Directing the District Attorneys Council to annually provide list of early termination applications Details

HB2392 Child custody or guardianship Details

HB2459 Mobile food establishments fire safety Details

HB2619 The Foreign Litigation Funding Prevention Act Details

HB2622 Modifies meaning of nuisance to include the repeated use of any real property or structure for illegal activities Details

HB2647 Shai Cooper Act Details

HB2674 The Statewide Official Compensation Commission Details

HB2705 Directing law enforcement agencies to inform sexual assault victims of the status of certain evidence Details

HB2724 Oklahoma Surplus Property Act Details

HB2729 Administrative Procedures Act; judicial review; establishing guidelines Details

HB2731 Administrative Procedures Act; joint resolutions Details

HB2736 Updating the requirements for accountant examination and their criminal history record checks Details

HB2746 Remote Quality Jobs Incentive Act Details

HB2752 Relates to eminent domain for electricity; determining when and when not eminent domain may be used Details

HB2762 The International Corporation Agent Political Activity Oversight Act of 2025 Details

HB2764 Duties of the State Board of Equalization; certification of revenue amounts; income tax rate reduction Details

HB2765 Invest in Oklahoma Program Details

HB2769 Military Department; Adjutant General’s duties; eligibility; authority; creating National Guard CareerTech Assistance Program; creating revolving fund Details

HB2778 The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Program; income exemption; child care subsidy program; notice to Department of Human Services Details

HB2798 The Department of Human Services shall establish a statewide centralized hotline for the reporting of child abuse or neglect to the Department. Details

HB2803 Alcoholic beverages; termination of distribution agreements Details

HB2804 Prohibited acts of alcohol licensees Details

HB2836 Enacting the Safeguarding American Veteran Empowerment Act Details

HB2837 Requiring medical marijuana business employees to prove completion of education training Details

HB2888 Oklahoma Tuition Equalization Grant Details

HB3671 Authorizing Service Oklahoma to allow individuals to make certain voluntary designation Details

SB1014 Public Competitive Bidding Act of 1974; requiring local bid preference Details

SB1019 Requiring health insurance coverage of certain anesthesia services Details

SB1032 If an employee of a legally licensed establishment sells alcohol to an inappropriate buyer, it does not fall on the establishment Details

SB1039 Modifying grounds for certain denials of medical marijuana licenses Details

SB1050 Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act Details

SB1062 The payment or promise of payment or compensation by a party to a broker does not determine what relationship, if any, has been established between the broker and a party to a transaction Details

SB1073 Requiring lottery system for certain wildlife Details

SB1075 Oklahoma Real Estate License Code: prohibition of certain practices without disclosure Details

SB1076 Administrative Workers’ Compensation Act Details

SB1077 Transporting wildlife Details

SB1083 Requiring a license for digital asset kiosk operators to engage in transactions Details

SB1086 Requiring cancellation of voter registration under certain circumstances; requiring proof of citizenship for certain purposes Details

SB1089 Determination of competency; updating procedures Details

SB109 Requiring coverage of certain genetic testing and cancer imaging Details

SB111 Decreasing number of sewage disposal system installations for certain certification Details

SB1168 The Governmental Tort Claims Act Details

SB146 Department of Public Safety Mental Wellness Division; eligibility Details

SB147 Requiring all counties to conduct post-election audits for specified elections Details

SB176 Requiring coverage for certain prescription Details

SB198 Authorizing use of certain contingency for certain real estate contracts Details

SB200 Requiring executor or administrator to make certain application to court Details

SB249 Oklahoma Tourism Development Act Details

SB250 Oklahoma Minimum Wage Act Details

SB253 Requiring Oklahoma Health Care Authority to include specific info in annual budget request for Medicaid Details

SB269 Carbon sequestration Details

SB283 Expanding yearly transaction limit of the master lease program Details

SB287 Modifying years for aerospace tax credit Details

SB300 Dissolving Oklahoma Capital Investment Board upon certain date Details

SB301 Modifying credit limit for certain institute in specific years Details

SB336 Relates to the definition of transporter; modifying definition; updating statutory language Details

SB368 Oklahoma Vessel and Motor Registration Act Details

SB369 Modifying scope of Assault and battery unlawful act Details

SB375 Allowing Commission of Public Safety to enter into interlocal agreements with state beneficiary trusts for certain purpose Details

SB377 Equipment contracts Details

SB387 Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology; eligibility Details

SB403 Modifying duties of county purchasing agent Details

SB405 Authorizing county commissioners to work with ambulance services Details

SB418 Department of Corrections; a covered entity shall designate each multi-occupancy restroom, changing room, and sleeping quarters for the exclusive use of either females or males Details

SB424 The Oklahoma Community Health Worker Act Details

SB438 Methods of payments to health insurance providers; requiring notice of fees Details

SB447 Permitting residents to forage for nuts and edible plants on state owned property Details

SB448 Nonresident hunters must gain permission from the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to use Wildlife Management Areas Details

SB450 Repealing Oklahoma Military Base Closure Prevention Task Force Details

SB462 Allowing retired municipal police officer to retain firearm and badge Details

SB473 Rural Economic Action Plan Details

SB483 Seized alcohol; preventing sheriff from being held liable during safekeeping of seized alcohol Details

SB491 Oklahoma Open Meeting Act; authorizing executive session for certain discussion; limiting those allowed to participate in executive session Details

SB494 Removing certain language relating to CompSource Oklahoma Details

SB497 Requiring Forensic Review Board to provide notice to district attorney Details

SB50 Exempting sales tax on gun safes and guns safety devices Details

SB500 Firearms; defining terms; prohibiting governmental entities from contracting with companies unless contracts contain certain written verification; Details

SB515 Authorizing health care provider to accept certain payments Details

SB516 Roofing Contractor Registration Act Details

SB518 Medical marijuana packaging Details

SB523 County officers; assigned duties Details

SB53 Child sexual abuse material; modifying term Details

SB535 Oklahoma Open Records Act; changing requirements to complete certain records requests Details

SB536 County election boards; authorizing actions by assistant secretary under certain circumstances Details

SB54 Modifying scope and sentencing provisions for certain motor vehicle offenses Details

SB541 Updating provisions related to assault and battery Details

SB573 Requiring information be sent to the Oklahoma Commerce Department to qualify for certain tax exemption Details

SB574 Expanding approved purposes for opioid grant awards; authorizing use of funds by the Attorney General Details

SB575 Oklahoma Local Development and Enterprise Zone Leverage Act Details

SB577 Ad valorem tax; requiring submission of information for eligibility of certain tax exemptions Details

SB582 Updating fiscal years requiring estimated revenue collections Details

SB586 Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program Act Details

SB59 Providing exemptions for organization providing clothing or supplies to students Details

SB599 Changing scope of punishments for lewd or indecent acts to a child Details

SB600 Court fees; which relates to flat fee schedule; increasing certain assessment Details

SB607 Oklahoma Evidence Code; admissibility of certain statements in proceedings Details

SB61 Designation of several memorial highways and bridges Details

SB630 Expanding scope of specific offense related to rape Details

SB631 Expanding scope of acts that require minimum percentage of sentence to be served Details

SB634 Adding members to Impaired Driving Prevention Advisory Committee Details

SB638 Unfair Sales Act Details

SB641 The Oklahoma Motor Vehicle Consumer Protection Act Details

SB644 Massage Therapy Practice Act; updating Details

SB652 Updating permissible dates for certain elections; authorizing special elections Details

SB657 Justifiable homicide; allowing appeal of ruling to Court of Criminal Appeals Details

SB658 Prohibiting certain actions by DHS relating to adoptive and foster parents Details

SB669 State Dental Act; updating Details

SB677 Repealing provision prohibiting surcharge on use of credit and debit card Details

SB681 Ad valorem tax; requiring notice of increase to include info on limit of fair cash value Details

SB690 Authorizing certain attainment of earned credits Details

SB694 Detachment of municipal territory Details

SB701 Expanding classes and programs offered to Muskogee residents Details

SB723 The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs and exempt positions; removing obsolete language; providing certain exemption Details

SB730 Requiring Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics to develop new program Details

SB731 Updating hearsay exception in the Oklahoma Evidence Code Details

SB742 Updating scope of applicability related to lawful carry Details

SB751 Updating certain construction value Details

SB76 Authorizing parole revocation by entity Details

SB774 Medical marijuana licenses; requiring barcode Details

SB777 Allowing harvesting of certain fish and aquatic species Details

SB786 Increasing fine and prohibiting certain consumption of medical marijuana Details

SB789 Pharmacy benefit managers allowed to use of certain records without limitations of date or source for certain purposes Details

SB804 Requiring assisted living centers to create internal quality assurance committees Details

SB805 Enacting the Dietitian Licensure Compact Details

SB808 Clarifying certain exemption from referral to physical therapy Details

SB83 Makes modifications to rules for inmate trust funds Details

SB831 Increasing amount of per diem for members of Election Boards Details

SB837 Modifying special license plate Details

SB85 Increasing county jail reimbursement rate amount Details

SB861 Updating reference to gang-related offenses Details

SB870 The Accountability, Transparency, and Protection for Exploited Youth Act Details

SB873 University Hospitals Authority Act will not require a certificate of need; requires University hospitals to operate a public Level 1 Trauma Center Details

SB877 Requiring certain continuing education course for real estate licensees on deed theft Details

SB889 Requiring hospitals to make and maintain a list of all standard charges for all hospital items; requires hospitals to ensure this list is available at all times to the public online Details

SB890 Local Government Campaign Finance and Financial Disclosure Act Details

SB891 Removing certain packing and labeling requirements on Kratom products Details

SB897 Corporation Commission; updating termination date of Plugging Fund Details

SB901 Prohibiting Office of Management and Enterprise Services from marketing certain insurance products Details

SB903 Adding member to the Advisory Committee on Medical Care for Public Assistance Recipients Details

SB906 Establishing pharmacy staffing ratio Details

SB911 Employment Security Act of 1980; updating Details

SB920 Requiring permit for construction within location of a heliport or vertiport; granting Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics certain authority Details

SB925 Authorizing victims of title theft to file a notice of fraudulent conveyance; establishing felony offenses for title theft Details

SB930 Grants the State of Oklahoma concurrent jurisdiction on specific U.S. military installations to ensure law enforcement services are available especially for the enforcement of juvenile matters Details

SB95 Workers’ compensation; updating Details

SB951 Modifies granting process for commercial and agricultural leases Details

SB957 Updating investment procedures for local governments Details

SB981 Authorizing rejection of bail under certain circumstance Details