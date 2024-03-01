Oklahoma lieutenant governor gives up Cabinet role

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said he is relinquishing his role as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Workforce Development.

Pinnell was appointed to the position on Governor Kevin Stitt’s Cabinet in 2023 after previously serving as Secretary of Tourism. He will continue as lieutenant governor.

Pinnell sent the following statement to KRMG:

“I was volunteering my time to serve on the cabinet to better streamline government services. I don’t want a duel office holder issue though to distract from the good work that the Governors cabinet is tackling. I set my own agenda as Lt. Governor, and as such, I’ll continue to be focused on workforce and economic development and look forward to advising the legislature and executive branch on these important issues.” -Lt. Gov. Pinnell

Pinnell told KRMG in 2023 that his two positions were constitutional as he was not paid for his duties within the Cabinet.

Pinnell’s move came just a day after Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued an opinion on Tim Gatz holding three state roles.

Drummond’s opinion stated an individual may not simultaneously serve as Secretary of Transportation, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Gatz immediately resigned his leadership role with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and as Secretary of Transportation. Gatz remains executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.



