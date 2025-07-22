Oklahoma man executed in Syria

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin shared on Facebook that an Oklahoman was executed with his family in Syria. 

In his post, Sen. Mullin said that an “American citizen from Oklahoma was brutally executed alongside his family members in Syria.” 

Sen. Mullin said he is working with partners in the region to learn more. 

Senator James Lankford shared on social media that he and his wife are “heartbroken by the death of Hosam Saraya.” 

“Hosam was an Oklahoma and member of the Druze community who was tragically executed alongside other members of his family in Syria,” said Sen. James Lankford. 

