Oklahoma meat recall expands to 12-million pounds

A school lunch tray on a white background with copy space

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Food distributed to schools has been included in a massive recall of ready-to-eat meat products. (Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com)

By April Hill

DURANT, Okla. — A nationwide recall of meat out of Durant, Oklahoma, has now expanded.

Officials say nearly 12 million pounds of poultry products may be contaminated with listeria bacteria.

The recall includes ready-to-eat meals sent to schools, restaurants and grocery stores like Costco, Trader Joes, Target and Walmart.

The meat used in those products was processed at a plant in Durant operated by BrucePac.

No illnesses linked to the recall have been confirmed.

The recalled foods can be identified by establishment numbers “51205 or P-51205″ inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

Click HERE to search list.

