Oklahoma National Guard troops not planning to participate in June 14 military parade

U.S. Army personnel watch as tanks and other military vehicles are transported via locomotive at the CSX railroad yard in Jessup, Md., Monday, June 9, 2025, ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and coinciding with Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Oklahoma National Guard said there are no plans to participate in the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary Grand Military Parade.

The parade is scheduled to coincide with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday on June 14.

Oklahoma National Guard officials told our news partners at FOX23 there are no current plans for Oklahoma troops to attend the parade, which the Trump administration said will feature flyovers, military vehicles, living history reenactments and tributes to men and women in uniform.

