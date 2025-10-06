Oklahoma Pet Collective Society to hold Rescue Runway Event October 23

The Oklahoma Pet Collective Society will be rolling out the red carpet for rescue pets in need.

The Rescue Runway Event will be held on Thursday, October 23 at Studio 308, located at 308 South Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. It will showcase adoptable dogs as they walk the carpet alongside community members in a fashion show fundraiser.

The event will also have speed dating with the dogs, allowing attendees to spend some time with the potential pets to find a match and a silent auction offering guests the chance to bid on items. There will also be music, raffles, photos and other opportunities to support rescue work.

“All eyes will be on our rescue dogs, but the real spotlight is on the mission,” says Angel Woodstock, President of OPCS. “Every dollar raised helps us provide food, medical care, and safe shelter for homeless pets. Rescue Runway is not just about fashion, it is about saving lives.”

Proceeds from the Rescue Runway Event will go directly toward the care of nearly 100 dogs currently with OPCS, including medical treatments, food, and transport to partner rescues.

Tickets are $25. To purchase, click here. To find out more information about OPCS, go here.