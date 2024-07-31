Oklahoma ranked among the least educated states in America

Security recommendations finalized for Okla. schools. Oklahoma classroom

By Glenn Schroeder

Another new study reveals Oklahoma is ranked among the least educated states in the U.S.

Oklahoma is the 5th least educated state, based on Census Bureau data from the American Community Survey.

The study analyzed five key metrics, on a 100 point scale, to determine each state’s overall ranking and score.

Oklahoma had a score of 20.93, with 26% graduating with a bachelor’s degree, 8% with a graduate degree, and 11% with less than a high school diploma.

Nevada boasted the lowest ranking with a score of 10, while Massachusetts was tops with a score of 90.


