Oklahoma ranks 43rd on list of ‘Best States’

U.S. News and World Report has put out its rankings of the Best States in the nation, and unfortunately for Oklahoma, the state finished in the bottom 10, ranking 43rd.

Dragging down the state’s ranking the most were the categories of Education and Health Care, where Oklahoma ranked 49th in both.

Crime, ranked 36th, and Environment, ranked 38th, were also weak spots.

It wasn’t all bad news though for the Sooner State.

The magazine says Oklahoma fares very well in the category of Infrastructure, ranking Oklahoma 17th in the nation.

And the state got a solid rank of 23rd in the Economy category, where Oklahoma does better than average with job growth and the number of people moving here from other states.

You can see the full report from U.S. News and World Report here.

©2024 Cox Media Group