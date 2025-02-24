Oklahoma ranks top 10 in net migration gains

Census data shows more people are moving to Oklahoma than from Oklahoma.

That’s according to a recent story in the New York Times, which cited the 2023 census data for all 50 states, compiled by an online company called StorageCafe.

If you take the number of people moving away from a state and subtract that from the number of people moving into a state, you get the net migration number.

And Oklahoma’s net migration number shows around 25,000 more people arriving than leaving.

Oklahoma ranks number 10 in the country.

Ahead of Oklahoma, in order, are Texas, Florida, the Carolinas, Georgia, Arizona, Indiana, Colorado, and Tennessee.

According to the article, a large share of the Oklahomans who do move away are going to Texas.