Oklahoma senators react to Mayorkas impeachment dismissal

By Skyler Cooper

The U.S. Senate dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released the following statement in response to the Senate action.

“Leader Schumer set a terrible precedent today by alleging that the Articles of Impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas are unconstitutional. What is actually inconsistent with the Constitution is Leader Schumer refusing to hold a trial. The House of Representatives impeached the Secretary—that means the Senate is required to hold a trial. There have been 22 impeachments in the history of our nation, and this is the first to ever have been determined to be unconstitutional. Senator Schumer and Democrats want to ignore the House and the actions they have taken because they refuse to acknowledge the chaos at our southern border.” -Sen. James Lankford

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin also responded through a post on social media.

Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, just set a dangerous precedent for America by ignoring the Senate’s constitutional obligations and refusing to hold an impeachment trial. Shameful.” Sen. Markwayne Mullin

