Oklahoma State Board of Education accredits Tulsa Public Schools with deficiencies

The Oklahoma State Board of Education met Thursday morning to discuss and decide on accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools.

Multiple Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education members were present and answered questions from State Board members.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters said early in the meeting that he wanted to give TPS until the end of the year to turn things around.

“Don’t test me.” Walters said as he restated a previous comment that all options are on the table if test scores and other factors do not change within the state’s largest school district.

The Board voted unanimously to accredit Tulsa Public Schools with deficiencies.

Accredited with Deficiencies means: A school site fails to meet one or more of the standards but the deficiency does not seriously detract from the quality of the school’s educational program.

With their vote, the State Board put forth three requirements of Tulsa Public Schools:

1. The development of a professional development plan to train teachers on reading. The district would also have to give monthly, in-person updates to the State Board.

2. The development of a corrective action plan for schools with an F grade.

3. The development of new internal controls to prevent and detect embezzlement.



