Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy named Big 12 Coach of the Year

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy has been named the Big 12 Coach of the Year with Cowboy running back Ollie Gordon named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

For Gundy, it’s the third time to be named coach of the year. He was also honored in 2010 and 2021. Gundy joins Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, and Bill Snyder of Kansas State as three-time coach of the year winners.

Gordon is one of just three players in the conference who was a unanimous first-team choice. He is the third Cowboy to capture Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, joining Justin Blackmon in 2010 and Chuba Hubbard in 2019.

First-team all-conference for OSU are linebacker Nickolas Martin, Cowboy receiver Brennan Presley, linebacker Collin Oliver, and kicker Alex Hale each receiving second-team honors.

The Cowboys play 7th-ranked Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.