Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters discusses prayer at Thursday’s board meeting

Prayer in school is back at the center of debate with the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Superintendent Ryan Walters started Thursday’s board meeting with a prayer.

“The current national left-wing indoctrination is attempting to destroy religion as a way to destroy our entire country,” said Walters.

A group, calling themselves the Oklahoma Advisory Committee on the Founding Principles, came up with recommendations that were brought up during Thursday’s meeting.

The recommendations include a one-minute moment of silence at the start of each day that can be used for prayer, a poster of the Ten Commandments in each classroom and a Western Civilization course required for graduation.

“Implementing these recommendations will help maintain a society of free virtuous and flourishing citizens,” said Walters.

Assistant House Democratic Leader Melissa Provenzano, (D-Tulsa) says the meeting left her disappointed at how far we have fallen at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

“Our schools are home to people of all races, classes, belief systems – you name it,” said Provenzano. “Learning to exist and work alongside one another despite our differences is a key part of preparing our children for the real world of work and community.