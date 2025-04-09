Oklahoma students reportedly having student visas revoked

Oklahoma State University campus DV IMAGE
By Ben Morgan

OKLAHOMA — Some Oklahoma students have had their student visas revoked by the federal government.

Oklahoma State University released the following statement:

“Eight OSU student visas have been recently revoked by the federal government. The university is continuing to monitor the situation and is focused on providing appropriate guidance and support to those impacted.”

The University of Central Oklahoma also confirmed that four students had their visas revoked.

Two students at Oral Roberts University have also had their student visas revoked.

This comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly revoked the visas of international students across the country.



