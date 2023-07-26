Oklahoma tattoo artists are fighting back as the OSDH prepares to enforce ‘outdated’ laws

TULSA, Okla. — Tattoo artists and piercers across the state say they are confused and concerned after receiving a letter from the Oklahoma State Department of Health that they say is trying to enforce laws that were already deemed unconstitutional over a decade ago.

The OSDH sent a letter to body artists and shop owners referring to laws that were active back in 2007. Those outdated laws say body art businesses cannot be within 1000 feet of a church, school, or playground.

Jody Sanders with Monsters Ink tattoo in Tulsa says the laws were deemed unconstitutional but the laws were never updated.

Sanders says they received a letter from the OSDH saying these regulations will go into effect in November. Along with the enforcement of these outdated laws, Sanders says body artists will also be required to have a $100,000 surety bond.

Tattoo artist Ally Clarkson says she and other body artists are fighting back.

Sanders and Clarkson both say those in the industry are grateful for the State Department of Health’s regulations but would like to see some changes.

Clarkson says they have formed the OK Body Arts Alliance to stand up to the unconstitutional laws.

The group has been organized on Discord and any licensed tattoo artist or piercer can request an invite to the group at OKbodyartsalliance@gmail.com

Clarkson says the board they have elected has been invited to meet with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

In a statement, the OSDH said “As we continue to evaluate existing laws as it pertains to new license holders, we will work with applicants and establishments to share any clarification or additional guidance.”

You can read the outdated regulations here:

https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/health/health2/aem-documents/protective-health/consumer-health-services/tattoo-and-body-piercing/cpd-os-title-21-section-842.1-et-seq.pdf

©2023 Cox Media Group