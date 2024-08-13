Oklahomans rank low on national list of workers showing up hungover

Addiction treatment facility Origins Recovery analyzed health data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mental Health America.

They found that North Dakota is the most likely to drink alcohol excessively and turn up to work the following day feeling sick.

The data revealed the region has the highest percentage of people who binge or heavy drink, as 23.9% of the population reported excessive drinking – nearly a quarter of the population.

This is significantly higher than the national average of 18.4%.

Oklahoma is one of the least likely states with workers that show up to work after binge drinking.

The state takes fourth place, with 14.4% of residents admitting to heavy drinking.