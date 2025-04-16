Oklahoma’s worst seasonal allergy season in years, no relief in sight

This year is a tough one for those who suffer with seasonal allergies. In fact, pollen levels are higher this year than they have been in the last 5 years. That’s according to The Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic (OAAC), who is calling this year an extreme exposure situation.

Most of the pollen in the air right now is from trees. Tree pollen is at a VERY HIGH level. But grass pollen is also at a HIGH level. The OAAC says that severe symptoms may be expected in pollen-sensitive individuals. The more seriously allergic people should be advised to stay indoors as much as possible. This is especially true if a person has pollen sensitivity or allergic bronchial asthma.

As you see the yellow powder on your car, or backyard table, you know that the pollen levels are high. But the Oklahoma winds are not helping as they go sweeping down the plane either. Even if you don’t live around trees, you are still going to get a lot of pollen as the winds carry it to you.

The OAAC says that most of the pollen is Oak Pollen. But pollen from Mulberry, Hackberry, Pine, Cedar, Cottonwood, Ash, Sycamore, Pecan, Maple, Sweetgum and Willow trees has been detected as well.

The tree pollen levels will likely stay high until the end of May. But after that, the grass pollen levels will go high. Grass pollens usually take over as the dominant allergen starting in mid-June.

There are certain steps you can take to help you through the pollen season...wear masks, certain allergy medications, etc. But the OAAC says that the best way to avoid the pollen is to stay inside as much as possible. Of course, your family’s doctor can help you with proper treatments for you individually.