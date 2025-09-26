OKPOP Museum launches critical fundraising push to meet state deadline

It’s ‘make-or-break’ time for the OKPOP Museum.

Today, they announced a “50 Days to Make History” fundraiser.

They have to raise a total of $18-million by November 15th, in order to get a matching $18-million grant from the state.

And they say they’re close, with $16.4-million raised so far and another $1.6-million to go.

The museum has faced many struggles, including construction cost overruns they attribute to the pandemic.

The building itself is essentially finished, but the $36-million is needed to finish out the interior, build exhibits, and pay for ongoing expenses.