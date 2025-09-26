OKPOP Museum launches critical fundraising push to meet state deadline

It’s ‘make-or-break’ time for the OKPOP Museum.
Today, they announced a “50 Days to Make History” fundraiser.
They have to raise a total of $18-million by November 15th, in order to get a matching $18-million grant from the state.
And they say they’re close, with $16.4-million raised so far and another $1.6-million to go.
The museum has faced many struggles, including construction cost overruns they attribute to the pandemic.
The building itself is essentially finished, but the $36-million is needed to finish out the interior, build exhibits, and pay for ongoing expenses.
To learn how to help, they say you can go to their website, which you can find here.