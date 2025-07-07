OKTF-1 heading to central Texas to help with flood response

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Task Force 1 (OKTF-1) members are heading to central Texas to assist with the flood response efforts in the area.

The Oklahoma teams were deployed as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to help support Texas as they continue their search and rescue operations.

Two Type 3 Swiftwater Rescue Teams, one from Tulsa and the other from Oklahoma City, will be heading to Austin, Texas, where they will be assigned where they’re needed most. The teams will be supported by the Tulsa, Bixby, and Skiatook fire departments.

According to Governor Stitt, Oklahoma is working to send out two members from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) to the Texas State Operations Center to coordinate interstate mutual aid requests.

“As always, Oklahoma will answer the call to help our friends and neighbors during these devastating floods,” said Governor Stitt. “That’s the Oklahoma Standard, plain and simple. I’m grateful to our elite first responders in Tulsa and Oklahoma City for their willingness to step up and help our neighbors once again.”

OEM Director Annie Mack Vest stated, “Oklahoma personnel are well-trained and ready to assist the State of Texas through this deployment. The EMAC system ensures that experienced personnel are available to support flood response efforts where they’re most needed. Our hearts are with those impacted by this unfathomable event, and we pray for the safety of Texas and responders.”

Projected upcoming rain is expected to worsen conditions in central Texas, and the National Weather Service has stated life-threatening flash flooding is still a danger in the area.