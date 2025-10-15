Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Midtown

By Crystal Kelly

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is moving into the old Sears building near 21st and Yale.

Sears closed its doors in Midtown in 2017, and the building has been partially empty since then.

According to a building permit, $5 million in renovations are currently underway in the 30,000-square-foot store, in preparation for some major sales.

The exact opening date for the new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet hasn’t been set, but officials say they will be open for business in early spring.

The first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was opened in 2010 in the old Toys R Us building near 71st and Memorial. Midtown

