One child is dead following a hit and run accident in north Tulsa (FOX23.com News Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — A three-year-old child is dead following a hit-and-run accident at Bradford Apartments in north Tulsa.

Initial calls came in around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and found a three-year-old hit by a car.

Video from the apartment complex showed a car traveling 25-30 miles southbound through the complex.

The child was seen running across the parking lot when he was hit.

Police said the car drug the child 5-10 feet.

The driver was reportedly assaulted by residents living in the complex and fled the scene for safety.

Residents fired shots as the suspect left and hit the vehicle twice.

The suspect returned to the scene once he saw police at the scene and turned himself in.

Police said they didn’t believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at this time but took him to the hospital to have a blood test.

The suspect was taken into custody but was released, pending investigation.

Six shell casings were found at the.

The child was confirmed to be dead, and his mother is at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.