One dead after rollover crash in Muskogee County Monday afternoon

By FOX23.com News Staff

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A person is dead after a crash in Muskogee County Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the report, Cristian Castro, 24 of Tulsa, was traveling northbound on US Highway 62 just before 3 p.m. at a high rate of speed when they attempted to pass another vehicle and went into oncoming traffic. Castro lost control of the vehicle and departed the roadway to the right and rolled several times ejecting Castro.

OHP says Castro was not wearing their seatbelt at the time.

