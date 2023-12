The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a 15-year-old is dead and two other teens are hospitalized after a crash in Cherokee County.

It occurred just after 7 Tuesday evening, approximately 3 miles northeast of Fort Gibson.

One passenger in the car, a 15-year-old boy from Fort Gibson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition.

O-H-P says the three were not wearing seatbelts.