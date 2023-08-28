One man dead following shooting in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead as the result of a shooting in North Tulsa Sunday night according to The Tulsa Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. officers said they responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood near Pine and Lewis.

“Upon arrival officers located a victim down in the middle of the street, they provided medical aid and turned that care over to EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department upon their arrival shortly after,” Tulsa Police Captain Matt Arnold said.

TPD says witnesses told them the victim was shot by someone on a miniature motorcycle.

“Witnesses stated that a white male on a miniature motorcycle came up southbound on Columbia Avenue. We’re unsure what, if any, altercation occurred between the victim and the suspect but the suspect fired an unknown number of shots at the victim, striking him,” Arnold also said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to TPD, the suspect was described as a white male wearing all black with a face mask.