One man injured after early morning stabbing in Tulsa

Police officers on the job
Police officers Police officers on the job (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are currently investigating a stabbing Thursday morning.

Police say the call came in around 4 a.m. to the Trade Winds Central Inn near 51st Street and Harvard, where two adult men were in an argument that led to the victim being stabbed in the torso.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital. He is listed as critical.

A suspect has not been apprehended at this time. Police say they have a description, but are not releasing it at this time. They are pulling surveillance from a nearby QuikTrip.

