One more day for Broken Arrow ‘Connectivity Survey’

If you want to see better sidewalks and bike trails in your neighborhood in Broken Arrow, there’s a way to make your voice heard.

But time is running out.

The city’s been in the midst of doing what it calls a ‘Connectivity Survey,’ asking citizens to gauge the condition of sidewalks and trails in the neighborhood and asking them to assess the level of safety for walking and cycling in their areas.

The survey closes Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.

You can fill it out online, it only takes about 5 minutes, and you don’t have to give any contact information.

The city will use the survey information to help decide where to do work and which neighborhoods will see improvements.