One person dead after crash on Highway 20 in Owasso

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on Highway 20 in Owasso.

Troopers are on scene near North 145th East Avenue and East 116th Street North, where a pickup truck and a concrete truck collided Tuesday morning.

According to OHP, the crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. The driver of the pickup turned onto Highway 20 in front of the concrete truck and was hit and killed.

Troopers say the driver of the concrete truck is okay and cooperating with authorities.

Highway 20 will be partially blocked for a few hours Tuesday morning while crews work the scene.