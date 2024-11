TULSA, Okla. — Police responded to a call for a crash involving a person near the 3500 block of M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened on the northbound lane of the road.

The victim was in a wheelchair and died following the accident.

Police are still investigating how fast the driver was traveling, but said the speed limit for that part of the road is 45 miles per hour.

There are no sidewalks on that part of the road.