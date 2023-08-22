One teen killed, another injured at Tulsa house party shooting

One teen killed, another hurt following massive party in Tulsa (Tulsa Police Department)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police need help finding whoever was responsible for shooting two teenage boys over the weekend, killing one of them.

Tulas Police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning on West Archer near Union just west of Downtown at a massive house party.

Police say they found 15-year-old Joshua Saldivar dead in the street. Another 16-year-old was shot in the arm and is in the hospital.

Officers are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call crime stoppers.

Police are asking people to submit any video from that night here.

Joshua Salvidar was 15 years old

The family has also started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.


