Osage County man sentenced in crash that killed local teenager

Weston Lowe accepted a plea deal Thursday resulting in a sentence of 20 years with a five year judicial review for the death of a teenager killed in a crash in May 2024.

Lowe was facing charges of first degree manslaughter, child endangerment by driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident with fatality due to the death of Tyson Townley.

Townley and his girlfriend, who is Lowe’s daughter, were involved in a car crash that resulted in Townley’s death. Lowe was driving the car.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says Lowe was under the influence and flipped the car the three were in. The three were on their way back from Lowe’s daughter’s 16th birthday party.

Lowe is expected to appear in court on May 27 for his official sentencing.