OSBI arrest 61-year-old former Stigler teacher for possession, distribution of child porn

STIGLER, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested 61-year-old Donald Ray Holt who was a Stigler High School teacher for possession and distribution of child porn.

OSBI said in November 2023, they received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse material.

OSBI investigated the tip which led to the identification of Holt as the internet user in the case.

On Thursday, OSBI along with other law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at Holt’s home in Stigler and arrested him based on the collected evidence.

Holt was booked into the Haskell County jail on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

The OSBI thanked Stigler Police, the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Choctaw Nation Police for assisting them with the arrest.

According to the district’s website, Holt was a high school social studies teacher.

Stigler Public Schools (SPS) released a statement that said they were contacted by law enforcement about an investigation involving a school employee.

The investigation stems from an allegation that the district said isn’t related to the employee’s role with the district and doesn’t involve any students.

SPS also said the employee had resigned.

