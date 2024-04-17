OSBI: Bodies found in Texas County identified as 2 missing Kansas women

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said the two bodies found in Texas County have been identified as two missing Kansas women.

The OSBI has been investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley.

Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner positively identified Butler and Kelley on Tuesday, the OSBI said.

On March 30, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued an at-risk missing person alert for the two women.

OHP said both women were on their way to pick up the kids, but they never made it to their final destination. Their car was found abandoned near Highway 95 in Texas County.

On April 2, OHP said that based on information obtained from the car, investigators believed there was evidence to indicate foul play.

OSBI said on April 13, four people were arrested in connection to Butler and Kelley’s disappearance.

OSBI said 43-year-old Tad Bert Cullum, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams, 50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly, and 44-year-old Cora Twombly were arrested in Texas and Cimarron Counties in connection to the disappearance.

They were all booked into the Texas County jail for murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the OSBI.

According to OKGOP Chairman Nathan Dahm, Adams was previously elected as the chair for the Cimarron County GOP.

Dahm released the following statement on Tuesday.

“This is a tragic situation, with innocent children being at the center of this still developing situation. While we at the Oklahoma Republican Party have no personal relationship or knowledge of the individuals who have been accused in this senseless crime, we have been made aware that Ms. Adams was previously elected by a handful of people to the role of Chair in her county. We ask everyone to join us in praying for the family and most especially the children devastated by this horrible tragedy.”

As OSBI continues to work on the case, anyone with information is asked to email tips@osbi.ok.gov or call 1-800-522-8017.