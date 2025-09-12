OSBI investigating double homicide in Clayton, need help locating suspect

CLAYTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they are investigating a double homicide after a request from the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.

OSBI says on the evening of September 11, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a residence along State Highway 43 in Clayton. When on scene, they found an elderly man and woman deceased. They determined both suffered from injuries consistent with homicide.

Based on evidence obtained, the two victim’s son, 35-year-old Jeffery Scott Baker, was identified as a person of interest. They believe he is driving the victim’s vehicle, a gray 2013 Dodge Caravan; license plate number MPU 474.

OSBI says Baker is considered to be armed and dangerous and is believed to still be in the Pushmataha or LeFlore County area.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OSBI at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.