OSBI: Ramona Police searching for suspect after ATM theft, around $38k stolen

Ramona Police searching for suspect after ATM machine theft, around $38k stolen (OSBI)

RAMONA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said the Ramona Police Department is searching for a grand larceny suspect following a theft from an ATM on Wednesday.

Ramona Police searching for suspect after ATM machine theft, around $38k stolen (OSBI)

Ramona Police searching for suspect after ATM machine theft, around $38k stolen (OSBI)

OSBI said Ramona Police responded to a theft at the American Bank of Oklahoma near Wyandotte Avenue and Caney Valley Place around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered an ATM pried open. OSBI said that it had been determined that around $38,000 had been stolen.

The OSBI Crime Scene Unit was requested to the scene.

During the investigation, surveillance footage showed one suspect who was driving a 2004 gray GMC Yukon.

The vehicle was left on scene and had been stolen out of Broken Arrow, the OSBI said.

The suspect left the area in an unknown vehicle.

If you recognize this individual or have any other information regarding this theft, please contact the Ramona Police Department at 918-536-1242.