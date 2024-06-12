OSBI seeks information regarding 1971 cold case

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is seeking information about a 1971 cold case.

OSBI said Mack Watkins was last seen on Oct. 29, 1971.

According to OSBI, 56-year-old Watkins picked up two hitchhikers, an adult male and female, while driving westbound from Little Rock, Arkansas.

The next day, he was found dead along I-40 near a rest area in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. His orange pickup truck was also found abandoned in Oklahoma City.

The male hitchhiker had an Illinois driver’s license with a possible birth date of 1944, according to OSBI. He was also described as having the word “LOVE” tattooed on his left hand, and his right hand had a birth defect. The woman had long red hair.

OSBI said the Cold Case Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information should contact them at tips@osbi.ok.gov or 1-800-522-8017.