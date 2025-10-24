OSDE moves 3 Sperry High School staff members from suspension to probation

The Oklahoma State Department of Education moved three Sperry High School staff members from suspension to probation.

The staff members have been on suspension since January, stemming from an incident where rape by instrumentation charges were filed against two Sperry students.

Richard Akin, Robert Park, and John King were originally suspended as part of the investigation into those Sperry students based on questions about how they responded to the incident and whether they properly reported it or not.

Park and King are both teachers and coaches at Sperry High School. The State Board of Education gave them each a formal reprimand and one year of probation.

Akin, who was the high school principal, was given a formal reprimand with two years of probation.

During Thursday’s meeting, State Board of Education member John Nofire said, “I move to issue a formal reprimand and impose a probationary period of 24 months, as will be reflected in an order to be entered by the department, and to dismiss the pending application to revoke and reinstate the teaching certificate and the certificate number, subject to the terms of the probation. In the matter of OSDE V. King and Park, I move to formally reprimand and impose probationary periods of 12 months, as will be reflected in orders to be entered by the department, and to dismiss the pending application to revoke and reinstate the teaching certificates and certificate numbers, subject to the terms of probation.

All three staff members are being given back their teaching certificates, and their formal reprimand will go on their teaching records.

In addition, if another complaint is filed against them, they would be placed back on suspension pending a board decision.

Sperry Public Schools released the following statement on their website:

“Two coaches and a principal will soon return to work after the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) wrongfully suspended their teaching certificates last school year and refused to provide due process.

The educators—long-standing and respected members of the school community—have consistently denied any wrongdoing and have now been cleared by the OSDE to return to work. They will resume their regular duties on Friday, October 24.

This has been a difficult and unjust ordeal, but we are gratified the truth has prevailed and that these dedicated professionals can return to doing what they love—serving students. School officials and educators will not be making further comments at this time, but appreciate the community’s ongoing support."

It’s important to note that the criminal case around the two Sperry students who have been charged with rape by instrumentation is still going through the courts.

Both of them are expected back in court, pending their arraignment status, on November 17th.