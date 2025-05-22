OSDH, EMSA provide tips on water, heat safety

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and Emergency Medical Services Authority are both providing tips on how to stay safe around water and the heat this Memorial Day.

OSDH says water is the leading cause of injury among kids ages 1-4 years in Oklahoma. They warn that drowning can occur in as little as two inches of water.

OSDH advises chidlren to be supervised while around water, be taught how to swim and basic water safety, and how to wear a life jacket.

For parents, OSDH asks that fencing be around pools at least four feet high, recognize when swimmers are in distress and be around children even if they know how to swim.

EMSA also provides tips on how to remain hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses. They say to drink plenty of water or electrolyes several hours before long exposure to the heat, wear light-color clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors, and to take plenty of brakes in the shade. EMSA says that if air conditioning is not available, find a public cooling station during the day. They also advised to have a cell phone handy and to have a “buddy system” if possible when working outside.

