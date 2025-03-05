OSDH: No case of measles in Oklahoma, positive for IgG immunity

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health said there is no measles in Oklahoma, and the individual in Bartlesville was positive for the IgG immunity.

According to OSDH, people can be tested and diagnosed for measles at a health care facility, but the testing facility must confirm with the OSDH whether a case is positive.

Several factors can lead to a confirmed positive case, however, OSDH said it is important to know what kind of test is being done.

Multiple tests can be conducted for measles or to determine if someone has immunity.

Earlier Tuesday, Bartlesville Public Schools said a staff member at Wayside Elementary School was confirmed to have measles.

Custodians have completed a deep cleaning of surfaces and are continuing to re-treat as many areas as possible, however, measles is airborne and infectious.

BPS said most people in the United Stats have a low risk for contracting measles due to an effective vaccine.

You can find more information on symptoms, infection, and vaccination